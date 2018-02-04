Lion will roar in KP as well in General Elections 2018: Maryam

PESHAWAR : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz claimed on Sunday in a public address that ‘the lion would roar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province’ in General Elections 2018 among the country.

Maryam Nawaz addressed a rally of PML-N supporters in Peshawar and during her speech she said that the people of KP province are brave and there leader should be a brave one as well. Can a lawmaker spending five years atop a protest-stage be leader of the province, she rhetorically asked.

Daughter of PML-N president said that the people of Peshawar have given their verdict as well today in favour of Nawaz Sharif.

The people have spoken up today who is ‘Saadiq’ ‘and Ameen’. She alleged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan of having scaled the mountains when the people of Peshawar were suffering of a dengue outbreak.

Had Khan worked for the betterment of people, the rally of PML-N in Peshawar today would have witnessed empty chairs like opposition’s rally on Mall Road of Punjab’s Lahore, Maryam said. She claimed that the people of KP province admit themselves in Punjab’s hospitals for their treatment.

She accused Imran Khan of inefficiency asserting that KH Police is not inefficient, he is. She rhetorically asked where were the 350 dams that Khan had promised the people to build in KP province.

She claimed that not one new school was built in PTI’s tenure in the province instead, some of the pre-existing schools had been shut down in the past years.

Orignally published by NNI