Lion will roar again all over Pakistan: Hamza

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly and senior PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has said that the PML-N, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, is and will remain united like a rock, the lion will roar all over Pakistan again.

After his release from Kot Lakhpat Jail, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, along with Maryam Nawaz Sharif, addressing the workers at Kacha Jail Road said, “I salute the greatness of the workers.” He said that they will not be intimidated by politics of revenge.

He was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Saturday after serving almost 20 months. Accountability court judge Akmal Khan had signed the release order of Hamza Shahbaz.

He said that incompetent rulers have destroyed the country. The day is not far when those who talk about the state of Madinah will have to give answers.

Hamza Shahbaz said that PTI was exposed in less than three years.

He said, “Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif planned the projects worth billions of rupees, the people of Nowshera rejected rulers lies, the children of the poor are crying with hunger, the person sitting in Bani Gala does not understand, the growth rate in Nawaz Sharif era was 5.8%, but in Imran Niazi’s era the growth rate is zero.”

Hamza said, “After getting loan of even 14,000 billion Niazi could not make a plan, he, while sitting in Bani Gala, is demolishing the huts of the poor, first flour exported then it was re-imported, medicines prices were increased by 350%, flour, sugar, medicine thieves are still sitting in the cabinet.

Has anyone ever seen such a leader who leaves his sick wife alone in London and came back to Pakistan and faces the revenge of Imran Niazi, He was Nawaz Sharif. Jails are nothing new for the PML-N.

Party workers had set up welcome camps at 12 places in Lahore.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was also present outside the jail to receive her cousin and posted a picture on Twitter of the two sitting in a car, along with PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb.