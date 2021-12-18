‘Lion Star’ – Pakistan, Sri Lanka hold joint naval exercise in Colombo

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) TUGHRIL participated in the bilateral exercise Lion Star jointly conducted by Sri Lankan and Pakistan navies during its visit to Colombo.

A statement issued by DGPR Navy said, “The CO of PNS TUGHRIL called on Western Naval Area Cdr of Sri Lanka Navy & conveyed regards of CNS Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi”.

“PNS TUGHRIL also participated in bilateral Exercise Lion Star with host Navy,” it added.

Earlier this month, PNS TUGHRIL participated in the bilateral exercise MALPAK-III jointly conducted by Malaysian and Pakistan Navy.

On its arrival at the port as part of good will visit, Pakistan diplomatic officials and hosting Navy warmly welcomed the ship at the Port.

In a statement, the Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said that visit of PNS TUGHRIL and its participation in maritime exercise will further promote the existing close relations between the two countries.

The lead ship of the Pakistan Navy’s Tughril class of guided missiles and air defence frigates, PNS Tughril arrived at a Malaysia’s naval base Lumut for a port call on December 6.

The Royal Navy of Oman will participate with the naval forces of Pakistan in the activities of the joint naval exercise (Al Thamar Al Tayeb), which will be carried out from December 13 to 18.

Oman’s Ministry of Defence said: “Today, a number of fleet ships and crews participating in the exercise Al Thamar Al Tayeb leave the Saeed bin Sultan Naval Base, and are heading to the naval exercise area in the Republic of Pakistan.”

The participation of Oman Royal Navy in the military exercise comes as part of the annual training plans and the exchange of experiences with friendly countries in everything that would sustain the levels of readiness of the Oman Royal Navy fleet and its personnel in various maritime disciplines.

