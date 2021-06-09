Lion dies of old age at Karachi Zoo

Another lion died at the Karachi Zoo on Tuesday after having a heart attack.

The lion died of old age, according to zoo authorities.

The Asiatic lion died of heart failure, according to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Two lions unlawfully transported to Karachi in 2017 were apprehended by the District East administration and the Sindh wildlife department.

The lions were relocated to a separate enclosure at the Karachi Zoo, which is managed by the KMC.

A devastating heart attack claimed the life of the second of the two felines. According to the post-mortem report, the cause of the heart attack was “fatty heart.”

“The lions were nearing the end of their normal life. One of them died in January 2018,” said a KMC official

According to the post-mortem study, the lion’s heart attack was caused by a big quantity of fat in his arteries.

According to a KMC representative, a lion’s maximum age is 18 years.

On Tuesday, a 10-year-old lion named Simba was found dead in his cage at the Karachi Zoological Gardens.

On October 19, 2017, two lions, including Simba, were transported to the zoo, according to authorities. The lions were rescued from an illegal circus in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighborhood of Karachi.

The lion had been ill for some time according to zoo officials, who added that the lion was being treated.

The cause of death could not be determined.

Simba was an Asiatic lion whose population was so tiny that it was categorized as endangered on the IUCN Red List.

A Bengal tiger died of renal disease at the Karachi zoo on April 30, 2016.

