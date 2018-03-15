Liner service to Gwadar Port a success story: VP FPCCI

Islamabad

Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Tariq Haleem has said that liner service to Gwadar Port by vessel MS Tiger is a success story under the auspices of China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC).

The VP FPCCI Tariq Haleem signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Zhang Baozhong, Chairman CEO (COPHC). He said that the very basic infrastructure has been put in place, thus paving the way for upcoming projects and also enhancing the facilities to be put on fast track. Tariq Haleem said that FPCCI with COPHC has been working for some time to ensure commencement of regular cargo shipments at Gwadar Port to send a message to the world community that Gwadar Port is now operational. He also mentioned that Gwadar port is seen as a “FUTURE JEWEL” in the Pakistan China CPEC flagship of China’s “One Belt One Road” which is initiative to build a new silk road of land and maritime trade routes across Asia and beyond. Gwadar port will Inshallah very soon be a major transshipment hub and a mega port.

It has been mutually agreed that FPCCI and Provincial Government of Baluchistan will sign a MoU for cooperation for attracting investments and FPCCI will also advise on the master plan for Gawadar. He said presently Pakistan is exporting wheat in bulk and more than 1 million tons will be exported from Punjab.—INP