Lincoln Corner to bring Pak-US closer: US Minister

Staff Reporter

US Minister Counselor for Public Affairs Christopher Fitzgerald here on Friday said that the Lincoln Corner is an imperative place to bring Pak-US closer through similarities of interests and objectives. He stated this during a meeting with Rector International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, a press release said. Issues pertaining to mutual interest and efforts for people to people contact between the two countries through Lincoln‘s corner were discussed.

Established in 2006, Lincoln’s Corner (LC) at IIUI is a partnership between the International Islamic University and the American Embassy.

It is a resource center and event space for providing a platform for open dialogue between Pakistanis and Americans to promote mutual understanding and strengthen people-to-people ties. Christopher Fitzgerald maintained that cultural events, English language learning and joint interaction programs at LC will keep having encouragement by the US Embassy.

“Lincoln Corner Islamabad demonstrates the continued partnership between Pakistan and the United States and our shared commitment to fostering open dialogue through educational opportunities, said US Minister Counselor. The Rector IIUI said “We look forward to seeing the fruits of this continuing collaboration”.

He elaborated that university is focused on inculcating Islamic values and nurturing young minds to preach peaceful co-existence. He hoped that the center will keep working to cooperate with IIUI on dissemination of peace. Dr. Masoom suggested that there must be interactive sessions between social and natural scientists of both sides to exchange experiences. He also reiterated his resolve that IIUI will be fond of collaborations and joint venture for projects which are focused on academic excellence, research and service of society.

