IN what could be termed as a commendable display of collaborative efforts, the country’s civil and military leaders joined hands on Friday to tackle the pressing issues of food insecurity, malnutrition and soaring import costs in the agriculture sector. The groundbreaking solution of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, among others, came in the form of the Land Information and Management System — Centre of Excellence (LIMS-COE). This indeed is the first exceptional initiative of its kind to transform unproductive acres, ensure food security, boost agricultural exports and reduce import burden on the national exchequer.

We really appreciate Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir for this visionary initiative to harness the potential of the agriculture sector and steer the country out of economic challenges. Out of box solutions are the need of the hour if we really put the country in the right direction. Food security is a critical concern for any nation, and Pakistan is no exception. With a growing population and increasing demand for food, it is imperative to adopt innovative approaches that optimize agricultural production. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy but nothing substantial was done in the past to exploit its full potential. The result was that we became importer of agricultural products. The LIMS holds the potential to revolutionize the agricultural landscape by providing accurate and up to date land information which will enable policymakers and farmers to make informed decisions. By identifying suitable land for cultivation, optimizing irrigation systems and implementing advanced farming techniques, this initiative will contribute significantly to boosting agricultural productivity. Friendly countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and China may also be invited for investment in this sector as well as agro-based industry to promote value addition which will help unlock the vast export potential of agriculture. Whilst pursuing the LIMS, small farmers should not be overlooked and forgotten. It is only these farmers which can uplift the agriculture sector by providing them the necessary support and facilitation.