Limits of elected executive

Apropos reports about PM address in National Assembly and confusion about use of discretionary powers of public office holders. Elected or paid public office holders who enjoy discretionary powers are required to follow rules of business and make appointments strictly on merit and in line with letter and in spirit of the Constitution. Basically it makes it mandatory upon public office holder that fundamental rights of any individual or national interest is not compromised. For example PM can use his discretion to appoint an individual from amongst those shortlisted by a panel of experts, in whose opinion they qualify equally on merit.

Unfortunately there seems to be no difference in mindset of politically affiliated elected trade union leaders and the mediocre executives that head them, who have driven State- owned enterprises to technical insolvency and some of our elected public office holders, who think that electoral mandate has given them sole contractual rights to do as they please during tenure of their office. It is this decadent mindset which drives them to appoint individuals with known criminal and financial indiscipline history to head PIA and PSM since 2008. Can PPP justify appointment of controversial medical doctor as Adviser on Petroleum?

GULL ZAMAN

Peshawar

Related