Lim strikes first gold for Olympic hosts South Korea

Gangneung (South Korea)

Short-track speedskating is wildly popular in South Korea and the Olympic host country had reason to celebrate on the first night of racing.

Lim Hyo-jun won the crash-filled men’s 1,500-meter final, giving South Korea its first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games on Saturday. He raised his arms in triumph and let out a yell as the capacity crowd roared its approval.

Lim surged past Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands and finished about two blade lengths ahead in an Olympic-record of 2 minutes, 10.485 seconds.

“I was very overwhelmed because it’s my home country,” Lim said. “I wanted to show my really good attitude and best efforts, but the coach said, ‘Don’t stress yourself too hard. Make yourself comfortable.’ I just followed his direction and I think that led to better results.”

Knegt earned silver while bronze went to Semen Elistratov, who became the first Russian medalist of the games.

Russia was banned from the Olympics for a massive doping scheme four years ago in Sochi, but Elistratov is among 168 competitors allowed in as “Olympic Athletes from Russia.”

“I dedicate this medal to all guys that have been excluded from these games in such a hard and unfair way,” Elistratov said. “This medal is for you.”

American teenager Maame Biney advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s 500 in her Olympic debut. The 18-year-old was born in Ghana and moved to the U.S. as a child.—AFP