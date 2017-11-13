A society where merit is already hitting the rock-bottom and what we have is demerit floating on the surface of vast majority of institutions; we are now being nourished with a different kind of demerit where character and achievements of a person are so clouded with tailor-made conspiracies and propaganda that we are not even able to like or dislike someone on merit. While the narrative above may not stand true with exception of our local and most-celebrated heroes like Abdul Sattar Edhi and Dr: Ruth Pfau but sadly the due attention has always been denied to those who were overwhelmingly admired and prestigiously awarded by the West.

Except their maltreatment, if we do connect the dots it will further help us to disclose one more common characteristic they share. It is the very nature of their subjects they were awarded for. Science and education of girls are the subjects which fail to meet the approach and are still considered as a ticklish- point of the mindset tilted towards the essentials of fundamentalism. So it is this rigid portion of our society which is quick to indulge itself into character assassination.

Being mindful of these tactics, one should not be alarmed by the recent criticism made on Malala’s picture for wearing jeans. Though she had her head covered with scarf but then the question is what one should expect from those who have decidedly kept their mind fertile with the negativity and barren of positivity regarding someone? Therefore, instead of getting stuck in the dilemma of ‘’to like or not to like’’ by lending ear to their conspiracy theories, let there be no doubt that more achievements of Malala or any other person in the West will always call for more conspiracy theories.

VASDEV

Mithi, Tharparkar

