ISLAMABAD – As Arshad Sharif’s death mystery remains unsolved months after his tragic killing, the daughter of brave TV anchor Arshad Sharif makes news as she followed the footsteps of the late journalist.

Young Aleeza enters journalism at the tender age as his late father inspired her and impressively she opted for no other profession and even picked same TV channel ARY News – the same broadcaster at which Arshad Sharif used to host his famous show Power Play.

Aleeza’s first package for the private news channel soon went viral on social media, with colleagues of Sharif, social media users and activists commending her for joining Journalism despite the fact that media personnel face serious risks and threats every day in the country and that’s for bringing information to the public.

Shahbaz Gill, PTI leader and close aide of Imran Khan, shared a clip of a young media person and hailed her for stepping into the world of reporting. In a social media post, Gill said Aleeza’s move makes her happy. He further showered praise on late journalist, and shared her best for her future.

شاباش بیٹا۔ خوش کر دیا۔ خوب محنت کرو۔ خوب بڑھو۔ ابھی بہت سفر کرنا ہے۔ آپکا والد ایک بہت بڑا آدمی تھا۔ انشاللہ آپ ایک دن اس کا نام راشن کرو گے۔ pic.twitter.com/Q0ue6CR8DY — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 14, 2023

Let it be known that Arshad Sharif was shot dead back in October last year; the deceased was known to be a vocal supporter of former PM Imran Khan and had complained of harassment before he left Pakistan for UAE from where he left for Nairobi.

After his death, Pakistani government approached authorities in UAE after Supreme Court’s suo moto but the matter remained uncertain as of now despite assurances of top officials.