Lightning bolt sparks blaze in Islamabad house; 2 cars gutted (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – The lightning bolt reportedly caused an inferno to break out in a neighborhood in the country’s federal capital Islamabad.

The incident occurred as the city witnessed severe hailstorms and clips being shared online show huge flames engulfing two parked vehicles that were struck by lightning in the F-7 sector of Islamabad.

The house owner claimed that the lightning bolt caused a fire to break out in the parking area that gutted two saloon cars while furniture and belongings of the house were also damaged in the incident.

As local residents flocked to the house on the commotion, the municipal authority officials and Kohsar police personnel also arrived on the scene to look into the matter that went viral on social media.

Crews reportedly had the fire under control after some time. Meanwhile, the cause of the incident has only been claimed by the house owner while no local officials have commented on the matter.