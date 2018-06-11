Lightening kills two children

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Torrential rain played havoc in the city; two children lost their lives and seven including women fell unconscious due to lightning, while three others swept away by flash flood water here.

According to sources, two children Mukhamad 12 and Rehmatullah 10, died on the spot while seven including four children and three women received a shock and fell unconscious, when lightning struck their houses near Branj Ghundi area of the city.

Meanwhile, three motorcyclists were swept away by flash flood water as they were crossing Silyaza near Killi Wiyala cross but they were rescued after hectic efforts. The rainwater in different parts of the city inundated roads and streets.