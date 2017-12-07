Light rain, thunderstorm likely at few places

Islamabad

Light rain-thunderstorm with light snowfall over the hills is expected at a few places in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in next 24 hours while cold and dry weather to continue in other parts of the country. Shallow foggy conditions to grip few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours. A shallow westerly trough is affecting extreme northern parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, very cold weather conditions prevailed over most parts of Balochistan. Minimum temperatures reocrded on Wednesday were Kalat, Quetta -10°C, Kalam -06°C, Dalbandin, Dir, Skardu -05°C, Gilgit -04°C, Chitral -03°C, Islamabad 02 °C, Lahore 03°C, Karachi 14°C, Peshawar 04°C, Muzaffarabad 04°C, Murree 00°C, Faisaabad 03°C, Multan 05 °C and Hyderbad 12°C.

Meanwhile, Lahore experienced cold weather as minimum temperature reached to 3 degree Centigrade in early hours. However, maximum temperature was recorded 20°C due to sunny day, the meteorological department said the condition may prevail during next couple of days. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including the city. Shallow foggy conditions are likely over few plain areas of Punjab.—APP