Light rain, thunderstorm likely at isolated places

Islamabad

Light rain-thunderstorm (light snowfall over the hills) is likely at isolated places in Mirpur khas division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir in next 24 hours while cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

However, Shallow foggy conditions to prevail over few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to move eastward during next 36-48 hours, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday were Kalat -12°C, Quetta -10°C, Skardu -07°C, Kalam -06°C, Dalbandin -05°C, Dir -04°C, Gilgit -03°C, Chitral -01°C, Murree 01°C, Islamabad 03°C, Muzaffarabad 04°C, Peshawar 05°C, Lahore 06°C, Multan 08°C, Faisaabad 09°C, Hyderbad 11°C and Karachi 14°C.

The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur region for next 24 hours. On Tuesday, highest maximum temperature 25 Centigrade and lowest minimum temperature 12 Centigrade were recorded in the city.—APP