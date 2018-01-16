Light rain, snow at hilltops likely

Islamabad

The met office Monday forecast that light rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at a few places in Malakand division, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan while foggy conditions to continue over few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours. However, mainly cold and dry weather to grip other parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter northern parts and its adjoining areas on Tuesday (evening/nigh) and may persist during next 24 hours, an official of met office told APP. During last 24 hours, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. While very cold weather prevailed in northern area including Quetta division.

Minimum temperature recorded on Monday were; Skardu, Quetta, Gupis -07°C, Kalam, Astore -06°C, Gilgit, Dir, Kalat -05°C, Bagrote -04°C, Chitral -03°C, Murree -01°C, Islamabad 00°C, Peshawar 01°C, Muzaffarabad 02°C, Lahore 05°C, Faisaabad 06°C, Multan 07°C.—APP