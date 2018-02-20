Light rain at few places likely

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while partly cloudy weather conditions are likely to prevail in upper parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Chances of light rain are also forecast in Quetta Zhob, FATA, Malakand division whereas light drizzle at night in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are also likely during this time span.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country during next 48 hours, an official of Met office told APP.

The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy and cold weather for Bahawalpur region for next 24 hours. On Monday, highest maximum temperature 15 Centigrade and lowest minimum temperature 02 Centigrade were recorded in the city. The Met Office has also forecast a dry to partly cloudy and cold weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours. Minimum temperatures recorded on Monday were Kalam, Skardu -06°C, Astore -04°C, Gilgit -03°C, Gupis, Dir, Hunza, Bagrote -02°C, Chitral 02°C, Murree 03°C, Quetta 04°C, Islamabad 05°C, Peshawar 06°C, Muzaffarabad 07°C, Lahore, Faisalabad 10°C.—APP