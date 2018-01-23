Light rain likely at few places

Islamabad

Light rain is expected in few parts of the country in next 24 hours while cold and dry weather to grip most parts of the country. Rainfall is expected in Quetta and Zhob divisions 60%, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Kashmir 30%, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan 20%.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter in Balochistan on Monday and likely to affect during next 24 hours, an official of Met office told APP. The Multan Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in morning for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 22.1 degree centigrade and 6.1 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 85 per cent at 8am and 42 per cent at 5pm. In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. Minimum temperatures recorded during last 24 hours were Skardu -10°C.—APP