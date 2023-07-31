KARACHI – Most parts of Sindh remained in the grip of hot and humid weather on Monday with experts predicting the prevailing weather conditions to persist during the next couple of days.

Coastal areas of Sindh including the port city received isolated light rain/drizzle.

Lack of rain, abundance of sunshine and high humidity made the weather oppressive, causing people throughout Sindh to sweat profusely.

Sukkur and Nawab Shah remained the hottest places in the province where mercury rose as high as 39 degree Celsius.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded 32C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 75 percent.

Maximum temperature in the port city is likely to remain in the range of 31-33C during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, shallow monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over western parts of the country.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of Sindh during the next couple of days.

However, light rain/drizzle is likely at isolated places in coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi during the period.