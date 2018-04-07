Light rain at few places likely

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts while hot in central and southern parts of the country during last 24 hours.

However, light rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Kalat, Zhob, Malakand, D.I.Khan Divisions, FATA and Kashmir.

According Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Weather remained dry in most parts while hot in central and southern parts of the country during past 24 hrs. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Zhob, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G.Khan Divisionsn and Kashmir. Rainfall recorded at Kashmir: Rawalakot 22, Muzaffarabad 06, Balo chistan: Zhob 05, Punjab: Murree 02, Bahaw alpur (City 02, AP 01), Multan, D.G.Khan 01 and KP: Kakul 01.

Highest maximum temperatures recorded at Dadu 42°C, Turbat, Shaheed Ben azirabad, Padidan, Sukkur, Mithi, Hyderabad and Lark ana 40°C. A shallow westerly trough is affecting western/upper parts of the country.—APP