Light rain across country likely

Islamabad

Light rain with snowfall over the hills is likely at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Wednesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

A westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Wednesday.

Mainly cold and dry weather will prevail in most parts of the country including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Skardu -09 C, Gupis -08 C, Astore -06 C, Kalam -05 C, Bagrote, Hunza, Parachinar, Gilgit, Rawalakot -03 C, Chitral, Dir, Malamjabba, Kalat -02 C and Risalpur, Murree, Garidupatta, Zhob and Bunji -01 C.

The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy and cold weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest temperatures expected for next 24 hours would be 22 Centigrade and the lowest as 06 Centigrade degrees.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp