Light drizzle likely in Capital during next 24 hours

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzling in Islamabad during next 24 hours. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is also present over western and upper parts of the country, MET office reported. Whereas snowfall is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, Fog is likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab. Minimum temperature’s recorded in (°C):Leh, Gupis, Parachinar -02, Skardu and Kalam -01. The local Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather for city during next 24 hours.

Spokesperson Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr.Khalid Malik on Monday said amid dry winter season and continuous dry spell in the months of January and February 2021, was not beneficial for human health and environment as well as agriculture sector especially at the time of its yielding.

He added that the weather pattern had changed due to the fluctuations in the temperature at sea level and rising global temperature.

The Spokesman added that the persistence dry weather in the atmosphere lead to various viral infections and allergies. The highest maximum temperature 31 centigrade and the lowest minimum 16 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.—APP