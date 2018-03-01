Lifetime Quaid

Central Working Committee of the PML (N) at its meeting on Wednesday chose former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as its Quaid for life. The decision that also saw elevation of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif as interim president of the party came in the wake of the Supreme Court’s February 21 judgment, which declared that any parliamentarian disqualified under Article 62 or 63 of the constitution is barred from holding the position of party head.

Though as a result of the Supreme Court judgment on Elections Act 2017, Nawaz Sharif had to leave the seat of party head, yet his efforts for putting the party on such strong footing despite all odds will always be remembered and honoured. Leaders like Nawaz in fact do not need any seat or portfolio but indeed his nomination as Quaid for life is recognition of his services and contribution to the party and democracy. Since all powers of the party as per its constitution rests with the president and Nawaz’s nomination as the party’s Quaid for lifetime will mere be a ceremonial post but we understand that given his political acumen and large public following, the top party leadership will continue to take guidance from the experience of senior Sharif and hopefully PML (N) leaders will continue to see Nawaz Sharif as their real head and look towards him to win the next polls. The very words uttered by Shahbaz Sharif himself reflected that no personality in the party can match or replace the charisma and popularity that senior Sharif has in the masses. So despite not wearing the cap of party presidency, we will continue to see Nawaz Sharif addressing public meetings. The narrative given by him has got wider acceptance and this is the reason that predictions are being that the party is on course to win the next general election due in the next few months. But at the same time we expect that the PML (N) top leadership while highlighting the record number of development projects they executed in last five years will abstain from confrontationist mode with the judiciary for the greater interest of the country and democracy.

