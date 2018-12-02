Lifestyle medicine is about treating root causes of diseases with plants

Staff Reporter

Lifestyle medicine is the evidence based medical specialty that uses predominantly whole food plant based diet, adequate sleep, stress management, regular exercise/ physical activity, avoidance of risky substance use and social support to prevent, treat and reverse non-communicable disease.

This was revealed by the experts at a seminar on the topic of ‘Stay healthy and avoid lifestyle related health issues’ organized by the LCCI’s Committee on Health and OTC, here at the Lahore Chamber and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday.

Director of Lifestyle Medicine Global Alliance Dr. Margarete Ezinwa, Founder of Lifestyle Medicine Institute Dr. Hans A. Diehl, President of Pakistan College of Lifestyle Medicine, Dr. Shagufta Feroz were the main speakers.

They maintained that lifestyle medicine is about treating the root causes of diseases with plants not pills. “We can also avoid the adverse side effects of prescribed drugs,” they said, adding: “The leading causes of ‘estimated years of life lost’ are commonly associated with lifestyle factors.”

Dr. Shagufta Feroz advised the citizens and patients about evidence based alterations to diet or exercise to prevent and treat disease. She said the World Health Organization predicts that by 2020 two-thirds of all disease worldwide will be the result of lifestyle choices.

She maintained that the Harvard Institute of Lifestyle Medicine (ILM) is at the forefront of a broad-based collaborative effort to transform the practice of medicine through lifestyle medicine. This critical transformation is motivated by research indicating that modifiable behaviors — especially physical inactivity and unhealthy eating — are major drivers of death, disease, and healthcare costs, she added.

Dr. Shagufta Feroz who is running one of its kind-Lifestyle Medicine Centre in Lahore, is treating all adult chronic diseases, infant, child and teens issues by correcting their eating patterns.

Dr. Hans A. Diehl said lifestyle medicine is a new specialty of allopathic medicine, which treats the root cause to reverse a disease process. “What will maximize healing is the application of scientifically sound lifestyle principles to both individual and community practice-thereby preventing or reversing the worst of our chronic disease burden,” Dr. Hans said, adding: “Lifestyle is not just changing diet, doing exercise and managing stress… but changing the way we look at LIFE itself….changing LIFE”

Moreover, Lifestyle Medicine Training Centre (LMTC) in collaboration with the Harvard Institute of Lifestyle Medicine and Lifestyle Medicine Global Alliance is organizing the first-ever ‘Integrative Lifestyle Medicine Conference’ in Lahore on Sunday in which local and foreign experts will highlight the necessity of Lifestyle medicine to improve quality of life.

