Lifesaving drugs prices up by 262pc

Amraiz Khan

Lahore

The federal government has approved an increase in the prices of medicines by 9 to 262 percent. These include medicines for fever, headache, heart disease, malaria, diabetes, sore throat and flu. In addition, antibiotics, abdominal pain, eye, ear, tooth, mouth and blood infection medicines have become more expensive. The medicines whose prices have been increased include medicines for various diseases including skin diseases, medicines used after childbirth.

Of these, 68 medicines are local and 26 are imported. Sources said that the federal government was forced to increase the prices due to non-availability of medicines in the market, rise in the value of the dollar and the rise in the price of raw materials. Pharmaceutical companies will not be allowed to raise prices further until June 2021.