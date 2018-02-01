Lifelong disqualification contrary to human rights

Lawyers tell SC….

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

A five member larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar Wednesday gave the counsel of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a week’s time to prepare his arguments in a case pertaining to ascertaining the time period of disqualification of a member of the parliament.

Other members of the bench include Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah.

Advocate Azam Tarar, the lawyer representing Sharif, told the bench during Wednesday’s hearing that he was asked to appear in court only the other day. He asked for three days to prepare his arguments.

Accepting his request, the court gave the lawyer time until next week.Appearing before the court, human rights lawyer and activist Asma Jahangir said, “There are some people who are affected by article 62(1)(f); ordinary people who want to be part of this case as well.” In response, the chief justice told her, “They can jointly appoint a lawyer to represent them.”

During the hearing, the chief justice wondered whether a person disqualified by the court can contest by-polls, given that the elections are held within three months of the disqualification.

“Disqualification lasts for five years,” Tariq Mahmood, the counsel representing Samina Khawar Hayat, who was disqualified in a fake degree case in 2013, told the bench. Mahmood also recalled that the court had disqualified Pervez Musharraf for life in 2013.

Amicus Curiae Munir Malik submitted that Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution should be read in a manner that foundational rights are not affected.

“The Constitution is based on fundamental rights,” he said, adding that lifelong disqualification is a violation of basic human rights.The clauses under Article 63 are distributed into two parts – the first part relating to continued mistakes and the second to past mistakes in conduct, Malik explained.

He noted that after the 18th Amendment, changes were made to the clauses under Article 63. Malik said that there are no differences between Article 62 and Article 63; adding that in the latter, under the 18 Amendment, the period of disqualification was changed to last five years.

“When the court disqualifies a person under Article 62, it is a declaration by the court, not a sentence,” Justice Sheikh Azmat observed. “What will the effect of Article 62(1)(f) be in such a case?”

“No trial can be conducted on writ of quo warranto,” Malik told the judge. “We will have to see for how long curbs to contest elections apply on disqualified individuals.”