LIFECON-2018 conference concludes

A two days international LIFECON-2018 with the theme “Belt and Road Initiative” concluded here on Tuesday with active participation from China and Pakistan.

The conference, organized by Fazaia Medical College, Air University, aimed at developing research and advances using a multidisciplinary approach to various projects of health and affiliated sciences.

The chief guest of concluding session was Maj Gen Saleem Ahmed Khan, Principal Army Medical College, Rawalpindi.

Principal Fazaia Medical College, Maj. Gen. Prof. Salman Ali HI (M) (R), while hosting the concluding session, extended his best wishes for Departments of Pathology and Community Medicine, for their relentless efforts to hold successful international conference.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Air University AVM (Retd) Faaiz Amir, also expressed that medical institutes like Fazaia Medical College should aim to produce health care professionals for playing their due role for betterment of health care systems of the society.

On both days, plenary sessions were followed by scientific sessions, which attracted a lot of audience from national and international institutes, including students, physicians, engineers, social scientists, health experts, paramedical staff and nurses.

Several international speakers from Northwestern Polytechnical University, China, also presented their research papers. Various topics related to the proposed Pakistan-China Health Corridor by Vice Chancellor Air University Faaiz Amir also came under-discussion throughout the LIFECON-2018 conference.—APP

