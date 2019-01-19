Life threatening festival

Some people call it culture or sports. But it is neither culture nor sport; we can call it only an entertainment, a life threatening entertainment. Basant, the very word is Hindi, it is the festival of Hindus like Holi. A girl in Lahore lost her life while another two sustained serious injuries as they touched a metallic string of a stray kite in Gulbahar Colony in Factory Area police limits a few days ago.

Where there are so many poor people in our country who are dying of starvation. Moreover, there are people who are not able to send their children to school because they cannot afford their expenses. Here we are willing to spend hundreds of millions on Basant. Shameful!

If the government will permit Basant, it should ensure no killer strings are attached. In case of an incident then the Government should be responsible.

DUA QASIM

Lahore

