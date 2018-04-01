Life of other youth precious too, can’t appeal my son: Sehrai

Srinagar

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said the move to free Geelani needed to be analysed in a broader perspective as “it can be a cosmetic measure”.

Talking to reporters at Geelani’s Hyderpora residence Hyderpora, Sehrai said Saturday the conglomerate would see whether Geelani is really afforded a political space. “There is a difference between freeing a bird in a room and in the air. If it freed within the room, it hits the walls of the room. Can this be called a freedom? The real freedom is when it is set free in the open air,” Sehrai said, when asked how he sees government’s decision to let Geelani offer Friday prayers in a mosque after a long gap.

He said policemen in civvies and forces’ vehicles still stand outside Geelani’s residence. “So we will wait and analyse fully what kind of freedom it is for him (Geelani),” Sehrai said.

About his son’s decision of joining Hizbul Mujahideen outfit, Sehrai said “Junaid Ashraf is young and educated person, fully capable of taking decisions on his own”.

“He didn’t consult me before leaving his house. He opted for whatever he felt right for him,” he said. Asked whether he would call back his son back as suggested by the director general of police SP Vaid, Sehrai said, “See it is not just my son.—GK