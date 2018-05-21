Life of Hazrat Fatima (RA) a light for all: President AJK

Muzaffarabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir said that the devastating earthquake of 2005 had led to the martyrdom of 80,000 and has left a permanent impact on Azad Kashmir but the Government of Pakistan and AJK have made impressive efforts in the rehabilitation and construction of the affected areas.

The President made these remarks during a memorial ceremony organized by the Central Seerat Committee Muzaffarabad marking the death anniversary of Syeda Al Kainat Hazrat Fatima (RA) and in the memory the martyrs of the 2005 earthquake.

President Masood Khan commended Sahibzada Muhammad Saleem Chishti, Chairman Central Zakat Council and the Central Seerat Committee for organizing this very important event.

While addressing the participants, the President said that the life of Hazrat Fatima (RA) is a guiding beacon for all Muslims. He added that Hazrat Fatima (RA) led an exemplary life according to the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which even today is valid and shall be valid till the end of time. He urged leading our lives for the promotion of peace, tolerance and human dignity.

President AJK said that the 2005 earthquake united us and the whole nation came together to help the victims and injured. He said that the international community also contributed to rescue and reconstruction efforts. When the earthquake took place, the President said he was in Geneva as a diplomat and recalled how in just a day US $ 322 million of donations were collected.

He said that despite this massive setback, today we are again progressing at an unprecedented pace. This calamity helped us understand our weaknesses and created the well-needed awareness leading to enhanced investment in preparedness and response, he said. The ceremony was concluded with prayers for the martyrs of the earthquake. The event was also attended by Member AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Shahzad, Senior PML(N) leader Chaudhry Manzoor, Mr. Javed Manan, Mr. Niaz Gillani, theologists, clerics, scholars and a large number of notables of the community.—PR