Life of a prisoner

Baba Jan, a senior leader of Awami Workers Party Pakistan in Gilgit-Baltistan is in the prison since 2014 on charges of alleged involvement in rioting and creating provocative sentiments among populace by his speeches. He recently complained of a severe chest pain to jail officials and might need heart treatment. The facility of angiography is not available in entire GB.

Despite this, the jail authorities have refused to transfer Jan to Islamabad thereby endangering his life. While this kind of behaviour is a blatant violation of human rights, imprisonments in GB are also increasing day by day which many residents conceive as a part of an effort to suppress the dissent and strangulate the voices raised for our basic rights.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI

Nagar, GB

Share on: WhatsApp