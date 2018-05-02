Life marred due to power outages

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The citizen suffer badly in Sialkot city, cantonment area and the adjoining rural areas due to unscheduled and long power load shedding on Monday night and entire Tuesday. Karimpua, Hajipura, Mubarakpura, Shahabpura, Fatehgarj, Hadi Town, Harar, Muzaffarpur, Adalatgarha, Islamia Park, Model Town, Iqbal Town, Kashmiri Muhallah, Nihalchand Strret, Greenwood Street and a number of other localities of the city faced six to eight hours of power load shedding.

In a number of areas people also faced shortage of potable water due to load shedding which forced the shut down of tube wells and turbines of water supply department. The rural areas Kharota Syedan, Uggoki, Dallowali, Uggoki, Kotli Loharan and many others faced eight to ten hour long power outages. The citizen have demanded immediate end to the power load shedding.