Life is incredible

The word parent comes from the “parere” which means breed or one who gives life to another. The concept of parents originated from the Adam & Eve and then gradually started the growth of population.

Parents are one of the best blessings of God on us; then why we do not respect our parents. Nowadays, some factors are to be considered on the basis on which we do. Parents trust their children and allow their children to take their own decisions to learn new things in life; but children take this facility in a wrong way and misuse the trust. When they do this, automatically gap arises between them and the elders. One and the most important factor is the advancement in technology; children use laptops, computers, cellphones etc and more than spending time with their parents.

On the other side, in modern age parents are more interested in their professional life than in personal life. They have no time for their children at home. Children misbehave when they lack confidence they feel neglected and feel upset and hence discouraged. Children need feelings of confidence and encouragement and love from their parents. Parents and their children should communicate with each other. They should build up a comfortable level for each other. Without the support of parents, children are nothing; so we should respect our parents.

MUHAMMAD AHSAN ALI

Karachi

