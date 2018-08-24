Sir, it is painful that this year up to 380 children have lost their life in Thar and around 70 children have been under treatment in different hospitals mainly due to malnutrition coupled with contaminated water and lack of basic health facilities. No doubt, currently, Thar is plagued with a host of challenges. Tharis are witnessing grave issues including extreme water scarcity, food crisis, lack of basic healthcare facilities and malnutrition. In addition, abject poverty has also aggravated the situation.

Therefore, Sindh government should devise effective policies for fixing these pressing problems of Thar. Besides, along with provincial government, authorities concerned must play their role in providing Tharis with better health, adequate food and potable water so that they can steer themselves out of crises and can live comfortably.

ASSAD ALI LUND BALOCH

Dadu, Sindh

