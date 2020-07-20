Life in Kashmir remains paralysed due to curfew

Srinagar

The curfew and communications blockage in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) continues to remain in place cutting the valley off from the rest of the world for the 138th consecutive day.

There is a shortage of food and medicines, while heavy snowfall has multiplied the miseries of the hapless Kashmiri people.

Since 5th August, the Indian government has placed a curfew in IoK by revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir.

Restrictions under section 144 and total ban on internet and prepaid mobile services remain enforced. Public transport is off the roads. Shops and business centers barring a few hours in the morning and evening continue to remain shut.

On 11th December, the Indian government restored incoming text messages in IoK after four months of curfew in the valley.