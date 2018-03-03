“Our life and death is meant for people”, says Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that our life and death is meant for the people. We have always served the masses and shall continue to do so in future with same vigor and zeal. We have developed different development projects for public welfare and as a result, we are successful in the public court today. I have always opposed the menace of corruption and my hands are neat and clean. The elements leveling baseless allegations should also think about the reaction of other countries investing in Pakistan.

He expressed these views while talking to members of the assembly belonging to the different districts of the province who called on him here today. The Chief Minister said that PML-N has done the politics of public service while the opponents remained engross in leveling baseless allegations. The liars did their job while we fulfilled the agenda of public service, he added. The opponents cannot blemish the development scene with the dust of so called allegations. Truth always prevails and even a thousand lies cannot constitute a signal truth. He said that those who have did the politics of lies for four and half years are afraid of speedily completing development schemes in the province. Record development work has been carried out in every district and Punjab government has provided more funds for southern Punjab as compared to its population ratio. The credit goes to the PML-N government that it has completed thousands of kilometers long roads in villages with billions of rupees. The government has also started an organized program of cleanliness in the villages. The government is desirous of developing every big and small city of the province as like Lahore and Multan so that they could become equally developed and beautiful cities.

Those who called on the Chief Minister included Federal Minister Engineer Khuram Dastagir Khan, Senator Saleem Zia, Members of Punjab Assembly including Imtiaz Ahmed Lali, Ali Abbas Khokhar and Amir Hayat.

Orignally published by INP