Life after stroke can be normalized via proper care: Dr. Maimoona

ISLAMABAD : HOD & Amp Consultant Neurologist at Shifa International Hospital (SIH) Dr. Maimoona Siddiqui has said that around 80 million people living in the world today have experienced a stroke and as a result over 50 million survivors live with some form of permanent disability.

In her statement on the occasion of World stroke Day, Dr. Maimoona Siddiqui said that around 80 million people living in the world today have experienced a stroke and as a result over 50 million survivors live with some form of permanent disability.

She said that for many, life after stroke won’t be quite the same but with the right care and support living a meaningful life is still possible. For millions of stroke survivors, it is possible to get up again after stroke, she added.

HOD & Amp Consultant Neurologist at said that the impact of stroke will be different for everyone, self-resilience and strong determination are the key factors which unite stroke survivors and caregivers to keep going on the recovery journey.

Stroke is the second most common cause of death globally, causing around 6.7 million deaths each year and taking a life every five seconds, she said and added that the burden of stroke due to illness, disability and early death it causes is set to double worldwide within the next 15 years. Almost 1 in 8 deaths worldwide are caused by stroke.

Dr. Maimoona said that Stroke happens when blood supply to the part of brain is cut off. Without blood, brain cells can get damaged or die. Depending on which part of the brain is affected and how quickly the person is treated, effects of stroke on survivors can be devastating to a person’s body, mobility and speech, as well as how they think and feel.

It can happen to anyone at any age, and impacts everyone: survivors, family and friends, workplaces and communities. The theme of this year is to Support, that we are with stroke survivors and their families in their journey back to independent life.

She added that In Pakistan the annual mortality rate per 100,000 people from stroke has increased by 40.9% since 1990, an average of 1.8% a year. 350,000 Pakistanis suffer from stroke every year. Mortality ranges 11-30%, 118,545 lives (Females 61,289 – Males 57,256). 80% of all strokes are preventable. She briefly described the clinical presentation and risk factors and importance of educating general public on the issue.

Dr. Maimoona stressed that we should know our personal risk factors; control high blood pressure, do moderate exercise 5 times a week, eat a healthy and balanced diet, reduce your cholesterol, maintain a healthy BMI or waist to hip ratio, stop smoking and avoid second-hand exposure, identify and treat atrial fibrillation, reduce your risk from diabetes, talk to your doctor and get educated about stroke.

Share on: WhatsApp