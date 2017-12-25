The release on bail of sons of wealthy parents namely Shahrukh Jatoi, Siraj Talpur, Sajjad Talpur and their servant Ghulam Murtaza Lashari, who were sentenced for brutal and tragic murder of a student Shahzeb on December 25 2012, the day his sister was married, only serves to encourage other spoiled brats of rich and affluent. If your parents are dirty rich, can procure services of expensive lawyers and have right connections, than this can be a license to kill, just like the federal government issues special permission to rich Arab princes to hunt Houbara Bustard, an otherwise internationally protected species.

When the State fails to fulfil its constitutional obligations to protect lives of citizens and facilitates rich murderers, than this only serves to encourage other spoiled children of rich and affluent to kill as if it were just a game. Shahrukh Jatoi and his kind roam around with prohibited weapons terrorising people, visible to law enforcement of this country. No wonder such murders continue like killing of Hamza Elahi on April 27 2013, or murder of an orphan Zain by Mustafa Kanju, a well-connected landlord etc and most recent killing in Karachi DHA Phase 8 of Zafir etc.

It is unfortunate that this country with almost 97% Muslim majority population whose Father of Nation waged a constitutional struggle for creation of a modern democratic welfare state, where every citizen enjoyed equal rights, irrespective of his caste, creed or status, would become a nation divided on sectarian and ethnic identities and laws would be selectively applied. Quaid-i-Azam could never have visualised that the country he created would be riddled with hypocrisy, contradictions and degeneration of morality to an extent that even those who murder could buy their release manipulating religion.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

DHA, Lahore

