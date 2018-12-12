License fee of scale for weights, measures abolished

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has announced to abolish the licensing fee of scale regarding weights and measures. This step of government will benefit more than two lakh small shopkeepers and vendors. New industrial policy has been announced and under this policy the target of ten percent industrial growth annually will be achieved. 12 lakh job opportunities will be created every year and five lakh skilled manpower will be prepared this year.

Punjab government has planned initially to launch three initiatives for establishing new business and supporting and existing one PSIC has been activated to execute the scheme. PC-Is have been prepared and submitted for approval. Credit Guarantee Scheme is being introduced under this scheme. Punjab Small Industry Corporation will give guarantee for 80 percent loan while bank will be responsible for 20 percent.

Loan markup support programme is also being started. Under this programme, PSIC will provide 3.5 percent markup and ten million loans will be provided through this scheme. Soft loan programme is also being started soon for the skilled youth. Up to three million loan will be provided to those who present their business plan.

Provincial Minister for Industry expressed these views while addressing a press conference in DGPR Office, here today. He said that effective measures are being taken to promote local and foreign investment. Special economic zones are being set up where ten years income tax holiday will be given to investors.

Punjab Special Economic Zone Authroity has been set up and in its first meeting seven industrial units have been given the status of special economic zone. This step will create four lakh job opportunities.

He said that process of getting NOC for establishing industry is made easier. 26 departments of Punjab and 19 departments of federal will work closely for this purpose. Every department will be bound to issue NOC within the limited period. He said that we are planning to introduce inspector-less regime after getting approval from Punjab Cabinet it will be implemented. He said that new industrial estate is being established on Lahore-Sialkot motorway and good news will be listened in next two months in this regard. The work on Quaid-e-Azam Apparel park project is being started soon. Only textile units will be set up in this park. He said that special economic zone in Faisalabad will be completed in 2019.

He said that government has decided to establish an operationalise four technology universities in Punjab. PTUT has earlier been established but it is not fully functional. Act for Rasool University of Technology Mandi Bahauddin was passed but it has yet to be implemented in term of operationalizing university. One university in DG Khan and one in Rawalpindi will also be set up. Answering the question of media persons, the Minister said that the law of minimum of the labourer will be fully implemented and price control committees will be made fully activated.

Replying to another question, he said that NAB is a constitutional institute and performing his responsibilities. He said that merciless accountability should be initiated against those who looted the public money.

