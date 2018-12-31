Libyan energy revenue dips to $2.4b

Dubai

Libya’s oil and gas revenue dipped to $2.4 billion in November from $2.87 billion in October, but full-year revenue is expected to surge by 76 percent to $24.2 billion, state oil firm NOC said. Although lower than the previous month, November revenue was the third-highest monthly figure in 2018, NOC said.

Despite security problems that have affected output from Libyan oilfields, NOC’s revenue has been boosted this year by higher oil prices and production. Libya currently produces about 1.15 million barrels per day of oil.

“NOC will continue to drive the economic recovery and provide the funds necessary to ensure a fair distribution of wealth and economic justice across the country,” Mustafa Sanalla, NOC chairman, said in a statement. Last week, NOC declared force majeure at its biggest oil field after it was taken over on Dec. 8 by tribesmen, armed protesters and state guards demanding salary payments and development funds. NOC and the internationally recognized government agreed on a security plan this week to protect the Sharara field, including setting up green zones to stop anyone entering without a permit.—Reuters

