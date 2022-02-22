Libya wants to enhance bilateral trade relations with Pakistan

Mr. Omar B. A. Abdulkarim, Charge de Affaires, Embassy of Libya called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Shaukat Tarin at the Finance Division, on Tuesday.

Deputy Managing Director, Pak-Libya Holding Company and senior officers were also present during the meeting.

Both the sides highlighted deep rooted brotherly relations between the two countries and said that Pakistan and Libya enjoy a sound friendly relation over the years and it is getting stronger with each passing day.

The Charge de Affaires, in his remarks, shared that Libyan government is aiming at enhancing the bilateral ties especially between businessmen of both the countries.

The performance of Pak-Libya Holding Company was also discussed during the meeting and the Finance Minister commended the development of the company. Further, it was stressed that Pak-Libya Chamber of Commerce be formed to enhance business relations between both the countries.

Finance Minister Mr. Shukat Tarin extended his support for further strengthening of brotherly relations between the two countries.