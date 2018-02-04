Libya tragedy: FIA nabs four suspected human smugglers

GUJRAT : The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Sunday to have arrested four human smugglers linked to the recent capsizing of an immigrants’ boat in Libya in which several Pakistanis were killed.

FIA officials said the suspects were rounded up after raids were conducted in Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin and Gujranwala.

The Foreign Office (FO) said on Saturday that 16 Pakistanis died in the boat sinking incident off the Libyan coast. A boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Zuwara, Libya early Friday, International Organization for Migration (IOM) spokesperson Olivia Headon confirmed to reporters in Geneva by phone from Tunis.

“At least 90 migrants are reported to have drowned when a boat capsized off the coast of Libya this morning”, the agency added in a statement.

The Pakistanis belonged to Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi and Sargodha areas of Punjab.

FIA officials said Sunday that the human smugglers were connected with sending the recent victims to Libya.

Moreover, officials identified a Gujrat-based family of four today that perished in the incident. Sources said Ismail, his wife Azmat, and two young children, are among the deceased migrants.

Gujar Khan resident Fareed, also among the deceased, contacted his family three days ago, said his family, adding that their loved one had gone to Libya to look for work.

FO Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal shared on Twitter the names and details of the Pakistanis who were on the boat.

Eight bodies were recovered and identified while four were recovered but only identified by the deceased persons’ friends and their identification documents were yet to be found,

He further stated that documents of six individuals were found but their bodies have yet to be recovered.

“[The] Pakistani Embassy [is] working around the clock,” the FO spokesperson assured in a tweet.

Orignally published by INP