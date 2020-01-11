Libya peace summit in Berlin

Moscow

Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday Berlin would host a Libya peace summit, following a meeting in Moscow with Russian president Vladimir Putin. Putin had said on Saturday the time had come for peace talks on the Libyan crisis, adding that it was important that the conflict in the country was ended. Merkel said she hoped that ongoing Turkish-Russian efforts to secure peace in Libya would be successful. Their comments came after Merkel arrived in Moscow on Saturday for talks with Putin amid growing tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere. Merkel and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas traveled to the Russian capital for discussions about Libya and other international hot spots including Iran, Syria, Iraq and Ukraine. Earlier in the week, the German leader’s spokesman described Russia as “indispensable when it comes to solving political conflicts”.– Agencies