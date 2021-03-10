Libya parliament approves interim unity govt

Libyan lawmakers confirmed a newly appointed government on Wednesday, in the hopes it will help unify the divided, war-wrecked North African country, and shepherd it through to elections at the end of the year.

The government of Prime Minister designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibah replaces two rival administrations — one based in the East and another in the West — that have been ruling Libya for years.

“This a historic day for the House Representatives,” declared Speaker Aguila Saleh at the end of the vote. The vote came after two days of deliberations in the coastal city of Sirte.

The confirmation came after Dbeibah last week presented his proposed Cabinet to Speaker Aguila Saleh. Dbeibah, a powerful businessman from the western city of Misrata.—AP