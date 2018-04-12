Library strategy for distance learners

Abid Hussain

UNITED States Distance Learning Association defines the term of Distance learning as “the acquisition of knowledge and skills through mediated information and instruction. Distance learning encompasses all technologies and supports the pursuit of life-long learning for all”. “The Term distance learning encompasses many different formats including, but not limited to, online courses, interactive broadcasts or videoconferencing to designated sites, live classes in remote locations, pre-recorded programmes broadcast locally or available for loan on videotape or correspondence courses”.

In the rapidly growing field of distance learning, advancements in technology have been a major factor in allowing the establishment of a multitude of programmes, with a presence in most colleges and universities. In academic Libraries today the distance learning is a prominent topic for distance learners. In higher education students have a distinct need to manage large quantities and qualities of information in the era of modern technology. A large number of data in numerous formats, the students must abreast themselves with developed skill, which can help them to locate, evaluate and using information in the most meaningful ways. To respond the students, how to locate, evaluate and using this information, it is the duty of academic libraries to improve their ability and liabilities in order to help them to better understand and to motivate them to use these specific sources. Furthermore, the librarians in academic libraries must identify the end users and especially the programme being offered by the academic institutes for the distance learners, the nature of subject and demands of the users that, what their needs are and what they expect from the Librarians to help them in order to fulfil their academic needs.

Marketing of library services to the students is an important tool for academic libraries, because under these services the libraries may access to the end users, whether students or faculty members. By adopting this strategy the faculty members, users and distance learners will integrate the research assignments into their curriculum and stress to students the importance of the specific library, that what the library has to offer. The Library must offer its information on the website of Degree awarding institutes, which will clearly define the courseware, bulletin boards and other tools, relevant to distance learners. The tactics of direct marketing tools could also be used to bring awareness among masses in distance learning. For this purpose, an email list must be compiled for all enrolled students and faculty members and piece of information must be shared with them via email. By adopting this strategy one might be well aware that what sort of services and resources this library has. One can also contact to the library staff via email in case of any query comes in mind of the library users. The library can help them in a better way by viewing his response in reverse email. The students will make use of library effectively, when they see the direct value of the academic libraries in their research, which succeed them in their academic norms.

The new innovative tools adopted by modern libraries at University levels are sources of promoting library services, in this regard the web 2.0 technology can serve the community in the least possible time. Many libraries at academic level promoted web pages and they are attracting more users in their library by providing these services through social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, Wikis, linked in, RSS and other sources of information which can bring together the library users to the library staff. These are new sources of communication adopted by modern libraries. Non-traditional clientèle required traditional resources and services for distance learners, the library must think moderately by adopting new tools to provide them better services to fulfil their academic needs. Providing traditional resources and services to the non-traditional clientèle of distance learners, the librarians have to think new innovative ways for the outside library users. By adopting these tools the library staff can provide better opportunities to the distance learners.

To meet the needs of the distance learners, all librarians must come up with new and innovative ways to provide them better services, The librarians must adopt a strategy which can promote reading and learning services for their members outside the library. The librarians must understand the requirement of users by conducting a survey via email, by asking their demands and subject matter, a librarian can provide them better services. All distance learning awarding institutes must vacate a portion of their libraries, therefore one can get the desired question from the service provider librarians, and the librarians must be answering them keeping in mind their query. By adopting such strategy our country can grow more by educating the masses outside the library.

— The writer is Library Officer in Institute of Strategic Studies, a think-think based in Islamabad.