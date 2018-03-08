Library set up on self-finance basis inaugurated

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

In order to promote book reading culture, after decades a public library has been inaugurated here on self-finance basis. People from different walks of life participated in the opening ceremony of the library established in Kandahari bazaar Zhob. Chief guest of the event Molavi Siraj-ud-Din accompanied by librarian Mufti Khiali Jan Mandokhail cut a ribbon to inaugurate the library.

Addressing on the occasion Mufti Khiali Jan said that it is for the first time that a public library has been established in the city after decades in such a proper way. “Library is a place to use for books reading and it promotes book culture among young people,” adding books and libraries have great importance in nation-building and put a country on the path to progress, he said. Mufti said, no one has contributed in the library, as it is established in a rented flat that needs all facilities including book shelves, furniture, computers etc.