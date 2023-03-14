Libraries — the pathways to prosperity | By Waqar Hassan

Libraries — the pathways to prosperity

BACK in the days of history, the formation of a council of sage people was a requirement to lead the communities. The council members were the torchbearer of the people. Such councils contained intellectuals who prioritized the advancement of people to make them capable of furthering national growth. One such example was the Citadel of wisdom in Baghdad. Harun-Al-Rashid, the Abbasids caliph, erected The House of wisdom. It was a place that intrigued intellectual minds from far and wide. The House of wisdom earned an esteemed place in Muslim civilization. It was a source of scholarly gains for the Muslims. In fact, the way to securing glory in social, economic, and political fields is simple and achievable: refine the mindsets of individuals and arm them with the capability to act as a catalyst of growth.

Advertisement

Nations cultivate beautiful and productive minds in libraries to change the fate of their communities. Libraries make the intricate journey easier for states when times become challenging for communities, states long to achieve success, and nations seek avenues for progress. To make remarkable advancements, nations review the past, interpret the present, and forecast the future. Libraries are the roads to make it a doable venture in the following ways: First, having the capability to transform the minds of pupils, libraries make people aware of the demands of the modern world. Second, by establishing libraries, a community, an institution that promotes peaceful co-existence, builds up a communal layer with the aspects of inclusivity and progressive theories.

Third, libraries are the centres of knowledge. Nations find the virtues of sagaciousness and prudence in a library. Fourth, libraries are hubs where one converses with the remarkable thoughts of antiquity. These places permit nations to comprehend the sources of the ascent and descent of civilizations. Brilliant and creative thinkers exist in the aisles of libraries. Libraries make it possible for people to collaborate with such discerning minds. Fifth, a library changes the destiny of individuals, offering an opportunity to its visitors to redefine the goals of life for making their existence a triumphant journey. On top of this, advancements enable states to be a trailblazer for the world, and libraries provide people with the ability to do inventions through their remarkable ideas.

Advertisement

The leading nations of the globe validate this phenomenon. Libraries have remained a part of the culture of great civilizations since the dawn of humanity. Sixth, narrow-mindedness crumbles the foundations of society. It gives birth to schism and conflict. Libraries eliminate the destructive aspect of intolerant thinking from people’s minds, allowing them to consider from a more open-minded viewpoint, which is vital to make a nation great. To make nations thrive and blossom, libraries instil grains of co-existence and fortitude in individuals, giving birth to harmonious impulses. Seventh, libraries alter the path of a nation. They refine the thoughts and concepts of pupils. This opens up the spillways to approve the inward stream of prolific schemes required for growth and progress. Sweden, Norway, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada have remarkably refined societies. They have outstanding libraries. Eighth, libraries are the birthplace of visionaries. Such people possess the proficiency to lead society. Growing states cultivate leaders by investing in libraries.

Only able leaders alter the future of a nation, and libraries make leaders savvy enough to show nations the trail to achieve extraordinary success. Ninth, young intellects are the fuel for the advancement of the community. Libraries look after young brains, making them wise enough to pick the right way to generate a fortune. Libraries exhibit a plain path to youngsters, warding off them from tumbling into the deep ravine of attempting to find joy through illegitimate means. Tenth, a civilized society is a product of libraries. The plague of zealotry rises if there aren’t enough libraries. The states that experience divergent tendencies linger aloof from the sanctuaries of books, which are libraries. In such battle-scarred lands, the social blights of extremism and radicalism are rampant.

Such conflicting impulses find a breeding ground in a society when the minds of individuals allow the elements of hatred and conflict to overwhelm them. The prevalence of a bigoted mentality wipes off the innate capability of individuals in a society to think judiciously. Libraries serve as a barrier against such tendencies, permitting people to contemplate wisely. It is de rigueur to welcome the modern realities in the changing scenarios of the world. Libraries enlighten people and become a shield against the evils that spawn confrontations. It makes truce and tranquillity the ultimate destination of nations. In addition, the effectiveness of democracy depends on the political expertise of the people of the state.

Advertisement

The political foresight of the general population plays a decisive role in choosing honest leaders, and libraries make it attainable by reforming mindsets and political concepts, guaranteeing political harmony in a state. With a lack of political consciousness, nations fall prey to the agendas of self-centred leaders who prioritize their gains over national interests. It brings disarray to the population, and political illiteracy facilitates such leaders in carrying out their nefarious goals. It results in political instability, which is inimical to the survival of a state. Moreover, scientific advances, through research, play an indispensable role in the growth of societies, and libraries inculcate this aspect in the public consciousness, paving the way towards collective gains in economic and technological sectors to enter the arena of grandeur.

Last, libraries commemorate cultural customs. It is the path to ensure the survival of civilizations. Those societies that overlook their cultural values experience perpetual ruin. Hence, libraries play a vibrant role in generating the momentum of a nation to kick-start the process of national growth, and great nations win victory by making their libraries the finest places to learn. Indeed, libraries are oxygen cylinders that allow the organs of society to breathe in pure air in an atmosphere of exquisite and bonny thoughts. In the absence of libraries, people become savage beings and societies suffocate, which leads to the death of communities and nations.