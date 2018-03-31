Libraries provide forums for discussion

Salim Ahmed

The prime role of libraries was not mere a source of lending or reading books but also to offer a forum for discussion on various academic and national issues, said by Chairperson PHEC Prof. Dr. Mohammad Nizamuddin, Friday, at the inaugural ceremony of the PHEC’s Capacity Building of Library Professionals project which aimed to hone the communication and leadership skills of library professionals through conducting training workshops.

Vice Chancellor PU, Prof. Dr. Zakriya Zakir, Vice Chancellor Govt. Sadiq College for Women University Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Talat Afza, Vice Chancellor MNS-UET, Multan Dr. Amir Ijaz , Ex-VC GCU Dr. Khaleeq ur Rehman, Secretary Archive Punjab Mr. Tahir Yousaf,

Director General PHEC Dr. Shahid Soroya, Chief Librarian PU Dr. Haroon Usmani and library heads of different public sector universities and organizations participated in the inaugural session.

Stressing on building an effective information management system, Dr. Nizamuddin said that networking of libraries could enhance the access to the shared resources for readers. “We need to upgrade these centers of knowledge management to promote a reading and dialogue culture” he added. “There should be separate rooms for discussion in each library where student-teacher interaction, debates and discussion on varied topics should be encouraged” he suggested.

Highlighting the prospects of the workshop, Dr. Nizam said that the training was more than a capacity building activity; it was also a platform to discuss how we could make our libraries effective. “We all are here to discuss how we can go ahead in this field”, he said.

He highlighted the various initiatives taken by PHEC to ameliorate the quality of higher education and research in the province. “We have launched first ever Indigenous Post-doctoral Scholarship program in the province to maximize the career opportunities for those who are unable to grab the abroad opportunities,” Dr. Nizam said. “We are offering Split-PhD Scholarships; International Travel Grants; we are also launching international travel grants for students as well” he added