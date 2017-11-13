Liberty means freedom. But it is both freedom from something and freedom for something. Liberty is freedom to do or achieve something. It is the opportunity to develop one’s ability, realise one’s ideals of life and to seek one’s interests and aims. Liberty is not possible without equality, which means other persons must be free in seeking their own interest and realising their ideals of life. To enjoy freedom some necessary and desirable restraint should be imposed on all.

Liberty has two aspects positive and negative. In positive sense it means to achieve something but common people understand liberty in its negative sense only which means freedom from restraint. Although both aspects are distinct, yet they cannot be separated. Complete absence of law would result not in liberty but in licence, in which strong will oppress the weak. Liberty is the most precious possession of a citizen which is attained by giving equal freedom to all sections and classes of people.

RAFIA RAFI-UD-DIN

Islamabad

