Liberal visa policy

UNDOUBTEDLY, it is the first time that any government has gone beyond mere verbal statements and come with such drastic changes in the visa policy aimed at boosting tourism sector in the country which given its diversity has immense potential to also earn billions of dollars from this industry just like many other Muslim countries.

Talking to the media persons on Friday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary unfolded the contours of the visa policy according to which now citizens from fifty countries including the Indian origin American and British nationals will be given visa on arrival. Indeed this model has remained very successful in countries such as Qatar and Nepal and we have no doubt in saying this visa relaxation approach will attract the tourists to the country which have far more to offer than any country of the world as from deserts to mountains and picturesque valleys and historical places and religious sites to beaches, it has the unique diversity to draw a large number of foreign tourists. Along with this relaxation, it is now also important that the country’s peaceful and positive image is also built abroad and for this our Missions can play a very pivotal role. There is already realization in the world, be it the Forbes, the global media company and British Backpacker Society, solo travellers or bloggers, that Pakistan is fast becoming a tourism hub with the changing geo-strategic situation, improvement of internal peace and most importantly, the liberalization of tourists’ visa policy. The boom of economic activity particularly under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and consequent enhancement of world’s interest in the country for investment has also cast encouraging impact on erstwhile dwindling tourism industry of the country. In its recently published ranking, Forbes has enlisted Pakistan among “The 10 Coolest Places to Go in 2019’ along with Bhutan, Columbia, Mexico, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Mongolia, Rwanda, The Turkish Rivera and Portugal. It is time to cash on the economic potential of this important sector by building necessary tourism infrastructure for facilitation of tourists and focused promotional strategies. All this will create immense economic and job opportunities for our youth.

